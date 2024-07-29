Jolynn Burrow

JoLynn D’Anne Burrow, 62, of Houma, passed away on July 23, 2024.

She is survived by her close friends, Adam Martinez, Sondarad Saucier, and Christina Cash; her guinea pig, Gracie; and dog, Apollo.

She was preceded in death by her is parents, Bobby W. Burrow and JoAnna Brauninger Burrow; grandparents, Turner and Ouida Nunn Burrow, Sidney Lea Brauninger and Grace Hurlbut Brauninger.

JoLynn was a very caring, strong, independent, and smart women. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, eating at different restaurants, and spending time with her friends.