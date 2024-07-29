Jolynn Burrow

Brenda Kay PrestenbachJuly 29, 2024
Catherine Arceneaux LeBoeufJuly 29, 2024
JoLynn D’Anne Burrow, 62, of Houma, passed away on July 23, 2024.
She is survived by her close friends, Adam Martinez, Sondarad Saucier, and Christina Cash; her guinea pig, Gracie; and dog, Apollo.
She was preceded in death by her is parents, Bobby W. Burrow and JoAnna Brauninger Burrow; grandparents, Turner and Ouida Nunn Burrow, Sidney Lea Brauninger and Grace Hurlbut Brauninger.
JoLynn was a very caring, strong, independent, and smart women. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, eating at different restaurants, and spending time with her friends.