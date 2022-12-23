Jon Edward Coyle, born March 3, 1949, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022. Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Luella and Edward Coyle, father-in-laws, Donald Varner and Richard Hagemeier, nephews, Thomas Peterson and Masin Varner, his brother-in-law, Doyle Latham, a grand-daughter, O’Morielle Jones, his sister-in-law, Dale Coyle and most recently, his sister, Judith Latham.

Jon is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Pamela (nee Varner) and sons, Eric (Stacy) and Todd (Kenna) Coyle, five grandchildren, Joshua, Grace, and Jonathan Coyle, Ashlee and Abby (EM) Coyle-Richards, seven great-grandchildren, his brother, Gordon Coyle, and several in-laws, nephews and nieces.

Jon was a true entrepreneur, starting his own construction company in Lodi, WI, eventually moving to southern Louisiana to enjoy the warmer climes and begin life anew as a bayou “crabber.” After “retiring,” he began going to storage auctions and eventually opened Picker’s Paradise where he thoroughly enjoyed “the art of the deal,” often times moved to donate items to clients in need and was frequently found “BS’ing” with clients well after the store had officially closed. Jon was a man who never met a stranger, was the life of every party he attended, and enjoyed each and every get together with family and friends. Dad, we will miss Sunday afternoon football game get-togethers and the countless Euchre games played with you and Mom.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Donations may be made to Haydel Memorial Hospice, 741 Point Street, Houma, LA 70360, telephone: (985) 655-1020 whose care provided by Jon’s nurse and especially his aide, Eva, our family will be forever grateful for.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.