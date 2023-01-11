Jonathon Michael Verdin, 31, a native and resident of Montegut, passed away on January 8, 2023.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5pm to 9pm and Friday, January 13, 2023 from 9am to 11am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The funeral service will begin at 11am, followed by the burial in Bisland Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Vicki Bonvillain; father, Brent Verdin Sr.; second father, Johnny Bonvillain; sisters, Britny Parfait (Nathan), Raven Bonvillain, and Macie Bonvillain; brothers, Brent Verdin Jr., Brett Verdin, Brennan Verdin, and Blake Eschete; closest family, Bryan Billiot, Shantel Verdin, and Deon Thomassie; and best friend, Andrew Vizier; grandparents, John Verdin Sr., Bernita Verdin, Nazia Dardar, Larry Bonvillain, Earline Bonvillain, Arceline Parfait, and Royce Parfait; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael Verdin Sr. and Elsie Billiot.

Jonathon enjoyed fishing, shrimping, and spending time on the water. He had a special light about him and was always willing to help others. His family and friends were most important to him and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

