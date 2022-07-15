Josefina “Fina” Rivera Moncivaiz

January 29, 1943 – July 13, 2022

Josefina “Fina”/”Ms. Josie” Rivera Moncivaiz, 79, born January 29, 1943 a native of Port Isabel, Texas and a resident of Schriever, Louisiana was called home to her Heavenly Father on July 13, 2022 while in the loving care of her devoted family.

She was a homemaker and devout Catholic who prayed daily. Mrs. Josie assisted with the St. Bridget CCD program and faithfully did adoration in the Chapel every Wednesday. She loved to cook and spend time with her family and friends. To know Fina was to know her warm heart, homemade tortillas, her unconditional love and family devotion especially to her grandchildren (who in her eyes did no wrong) and great-granddaughters. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Jesus “Mr. Jesse” Moncivaiz, Sr.; daughters, Aida Fontenot and Noelia Moncivaiz; one granddaughter, Jesusa “Chu-Chi” Fontenot; and one great-granddaughter, Zyla Celeste P.; parents, Tomas Rivera and Guadalupe Galvan; and two brothers, Andres Barrera, Sr. and Tomas J. Rivera.

She is survived by her daughter, Delfia (Ciro) Vasquez; son, Jesus “J.J.” Moncivaiz, Jr. (Vanessa Andras); grandchildren, Jae’del Fontenot (Chance), Jenni Polk, Josefina “Jozie” (Sam) LeCompte, Jeremy (Megan) Polk; and great-granddaughters, who she adored, Adell, Addison, Abree, Alexis, Alanis, Ava, Mya, and Ariahjo; a sister, sister-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a service of remembrance at St. Bridget Catholic Church on Monday, July 18, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m., at which time a Rosary will be recited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. The interment will follow in the St. Bridget Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all for their continued prayers at this most difficult time. Also a special thank you to Paul Duet, RN for his excellent care from Hope, Healthcare and Hospice and Samart Funeral Home and staff for their service.