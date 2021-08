October 14, 1965 ~ August 12, 2021 (age 55)

Joseph “Baby Joe” Thompson, Jr., 55, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph “Baby Joe” Thompson, Jr., please visit Jones Funeral Home’s floral store.