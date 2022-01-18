Joseph Boudreaux

December 27, 1932 – January 15, 2022

It is with great sadness we announce Joseph Paul “Joe” Boudreaux, 89, a native of Donner, La. and a resident of Houma, La. passed away on Saturday January 15, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday January 21, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Chauvin’s Funeral Home 5899 Highway 311, Houma, La. with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow and burial at St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery, 6124 West Main Street, Houma, La.

Joe is survived by his son Barry and wife Sheila Boudreaux, his daughter Karen Boudreaux, and son Mark and wife Jill Boudreaux, grandson Joshua Voisin, grandson Stefan and wife Karissa Neubig, grandson Collin Boudreaux, and granddaughter Claire and husband Brandon Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jeanne Rita Hebert Boudreaux, his parents, father Florentin “Flo” Boudreaux and mother Anita Boudreaux Boudreaux; two sisters, Nita May Boudreaux De Roche and Thelma J. Boudreaux, and brothers Henry Boudreaux and Gilbert Boudreaux.

Joe was retired with Bell South Telephone Company with 35 years of service. He was a member of the Communications Workers of America, Telephone Pioneers of America and the America Legion post 31. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Gaurd with the rank of Master Sargent as well as a member of the Houma Volunteer Fire Company. Joe enjoyed woodburning, painting, and documenter by drawing historical buildings of Terrebonne Parish. On October 20, 2009, Joseph P. Boudreaux was awarded US Patent No.: 7,605,493 B1 for an Electrically Powered Vehicle Engine.

Joe was a dedicated husband, wonderful father and will be sadly missed by his family, his many extended family, and countless friends.