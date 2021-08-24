Joseph “Bugga” Lewis, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 8:10 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 in Union Benevolent Cemetery. There will be no public viewing.

He is survived by his brothers, Ernest J. Lewis (Genevieve), David Lewis; sister, Jacqueline L. Williams (Jerome, Sr.; uncles, Henry and Coney Lewis, and Thomas Parker; aunt, Bertha L. Riley; nephews, Tyrell and Tvon Lewis, Devanle Arceneaux and Alvin Batiste; godchild, Joy Swan Wesley; godsisters, Sheryl, Alma and Katina Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by is parents, Ernest, Sr. and Dorothy Nevers Lewis; maternal grandparents, James and Louise Gills Nevers; step grandmother, Emma Steward Nevers; god parents, Freddie and Evelyn Joyce Lewis; and nephew, Jerome Wiliams, Jr.

Joseph was a graduate of South Terrebonne High School.

The family appreciates the outpouring expression of prayers, love and thoughtfulness shown during this difficult period and sincerely thanks you all for your understanding.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.