Joseph “Buster” Boudreaux Jr., 73, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, of Raceland, on Saturday, February 19th from 9:30 am until 12 noon. A military and prayer service will be held at 12 noon.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Chery Scioneaux Boudreaux; daughters, Kim Boudreaux, Rhonda Boudreaux (companion, Chad Potts); grandchildren, Destiny Boudreaux-Rico (Riley), Marissa, Mason, Kamryn and Benjamin Ford and Jyllian Degruise; sisters, Susan Bonar (Dave) and JoAnn Savoie (Al) and his best fishing buddy, John Borne as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Lena Boudreaux; son, Dustin P. Boudreaux and sister Judy Boudreaux.

Falgout Funeral Homes is entrusted with arrangements.