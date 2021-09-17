December 31, 1965 – September 5, 2021

Joseph Cipriano, 55, a native of Waterbury, CT and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on September 5, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Krystal Cipriano; sons, Anthony and Eric Cipriano; mother, Betty Naquin; step-father, Godfrey Naquin; sisters, Keely Linhard, Norma Lynch, Monica Bunnell; brothers, Kenneth and Kurt Thomas; and his furry companion, Amelia.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Cipriano.

He loved his family with all his heart, he loved to cook and watch movies. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.