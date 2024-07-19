Joseph Delonie Kraemer

Joseph “JD” “Square” Kraemer, age 84, resident of Chackbay, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, in Chackbay, La. from 9:00 am until the mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Caillouet Kraemer; sons, Grayling and Prentice Kraemer; daughter, Hilary Kraemer Ohmer (Wayne); brother, Gilbert Kraemer Sr.; sisters, Marie Thibodeaux (Gary) and Rose Boudreaux; and grandchildren, Luke and Andrew Ohmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delonie and Cecile Kraemer; and sister Daisy Kraemer Becnel.

On his free time, JD enjoyed fishing, watching LSU and Saints football, hunting, and spending time in his garden. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to send out a warm thanks to Thibodaux Regional Home Health, especially Heather Clement.