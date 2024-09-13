Joseph Eric Garlinger, 51, a native of New Lexington, OH and of Houma, LA passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

He is survived by his siblings, Lewis “Ed” Garlinger and wife Kay, Melody Garlinger Brunet and husband Rob, and Michael Shane Garlinger and husband Allen; sister-in-law, Margaret “Maggie” Garlinger; and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Garlinger and Lonetta “Jean” Garlinger; and brother, David Garlinger.

The family would like to thank the staff at Chateau Terrebonne and ACG Hospice for their care and dedication they showed to Joe. The family would like to give a special thank you to Joe’s wonderful caregivers, Merril Williams, Wendy Boudreaux, and Lacie Miller for their love and care of Joe, we are so appreciative to them.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.