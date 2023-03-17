Joseph Harry Delatte, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:53 am. Born December 6, 1940 he was a native and resident of Choctaw, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 8:30 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint James Chapel Mausoleum in Choctaw.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margie Marie Hebert Delatte; sons, Mark A. Delatte (Shelly), Jimmy Delatte; daughter, Melissa D. Bourgeois (Danny); daughter in law, Carol M. Delatte; grandchildren, Jeanie Savoie, Jessica Boyd, Jimmy Delatte, Jr., Jordy Delatte, Matthew Bourgeois, Chloe Delatte; 12 great grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Toudelle Thibodaux; brothers, Kliebert Delatte and Manuel Delatte.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Delatte and Lilly Tabor Delatte; son, Craig Delatte; brothers, Albert, Roland, Daniel and Johnny Delatte; sisters, Yvonne Hebert and Carrie Ordoyne.

Joseph was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a longtime member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 198 Union, and the Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home and to Gentiva Hospice.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.