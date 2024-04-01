Joseph James “Joe” Mike, Sr., 89, a native of Jefferson Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever from 11:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Judy Chapman Mike; children, Brenda M. Barrilleaux (Tim) and Jeffery “Jeff” Mike, Sr.; grandchildren, Michael Biondo (Heather), Callie Brocato (Tony), Jaclyn Gehbaurer (Brent), Joseph “Jamey” Mike, III (Taylor), Jeffery “Jayce” Mike, Jr., and Jamara Doiron; and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Joseph “Joey” Mike, Jr. and Curtis “Leroy” Pauls; parents, Sam Mike, Jr. and Cora Mike; brothers, Sam”Buck” Mike, John “Buddy” Mike, and Robert “Bobby” Mike; and daughter-in-law, Mitzi Corkern Mike.

The family would like to thank Dr. Nathan Sutton and Dr. Caleb Dupre, as well as all the nurses and staff at Terrebonne General for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

