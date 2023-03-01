Joseph “Joe” Francis Coyne, Sr., age 74, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023. He was a native of Roscommon, Ireland and longtime resident of Houma, La. Please check back for service times and date.

Joe is survived by his sons, Joseph Coyne, Jr., Kevin Coyne; brothers, Tony Coyne, Michael Coyne, Declan Coyne, Brian Coyne, Seafmus Coyne; sisters, Breda Coyne, Theresa Harte, Mary Pereira; and close friends, Tina Bergeron and husband Barry.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Michael Coyne and Alice Murray Coyne; brothers, Ferdinand Coyne, Harry Coyne, Valentine Coyne. Joe was a hardworking, dedicated man working as a social worker for over 30 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and started the soccer program at Vandebilt, coaching for the Terrebonne Recreation teams. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

