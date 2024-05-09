Joseph “Joe” J. Ayo, 71, died Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 11:21 PM. Born January 16, 1953 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 8:30 am until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Chrissy LeRay Ayo; daughters, Allyson Ayo and Courtney Ayo Naquin (Lane); grandchildren, Vivienne Gaubert, Haddie and Tate Naquin; mother in law, Barbara Clause LeRay.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon J. Ayo, Sr. and Goldie Rodrigue Ayo; brother, Leon J. Ayo, Jr.; step sister, Noemie “Bush” Ayo McNamara; father in law, Richard LeRay, Sr.

Joe was an accountant at Stephen Varvaro C.P.A. for 33 years. He was a 50 year member and current president of Protector Fire Company No. 2. He served the Thibodaux Fire Department in various roles, including secretary, treasurer, vice president, grand marshal chairman and president and was named honorary chief in 1984. He also served as a Fire Protection District No. 4 Board member. He devoted many endless hours to the fire department which was dear to his heart. He was a loving husband, father and Pawpy each day for his family.

