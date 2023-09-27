Joseph Nolan Verret Sr., 94, passed away surrounded by his wife and loving family on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:47am. Joseph was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and continue on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will follow on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am. Burial will take place after services in Rogers Cemetery in Bayou Blue, LA.

Joseph is survived by his loving family; his wife of seventy years, Mary Verdin Verret; his children, Mary Ann Billiot (Raymond), Betty Liner (Quarnell), Joseph Verret Jr. “Boy” (Brenda), Michael Verret (Agnes), Ronald Verret (Vickie), Debra Falgout (Alvin), Johnny Verret (Cathy); and many numerous loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Joseph is preceded in passing by his parents, Ellis and Helena Billiot Verret; son, Bruce Verret; grandsons, Scott Verret, and Joshua Verret. He is also passed by all his loving brothers and sisters.

Joseph was a strong man and independent person. He loved to work in his flower garden, the yard, working outdoors, and gardening. He enjoyed being on the water and working on his boat and his children’s boats. He loved his family, the outdoors and the bayou side.

The family would like to thank Terrebonne General Health System, Dr. Abou Isa and CIS, Dr. Abben, STAT Home Health, and St. Joseph’s Hospice and the many friends and family who watch over Joseph and cared for Joseph and family in their time of need.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joseph Verret Sr.