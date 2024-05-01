Joseph Paul Smith Sr., 73, a native of Dulac, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

He is survived by his sons, Paul “J.J.” Smith (Brandi), and Joseph Paul Smith Jr. (Sierra); daughters, Eula Smith, Amanda Smith, Erica Smith, and Leah Bonvillain (Grant); son-in-law, Trey Falgout; brothers, Anthony “Country” Verdin, John Ernest “Ian” Verdin (Donnia), Calvin “MeMe” Verdin, Albert Richard Verdin, and Edmond Elton Verdin (Nina); sisters, Eula Marie Gilmer, and Edna Tassin (Kenny); 26 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ennette Bernadette Smith; parents, Lester Paul Smith, Eula Mae Verret Verdin, and Anthony Robert “Goin” Verdin; sisters-in-law, Pam Verdin, Mollie Verdin; brother-in-law, Mike Gilmer; nephews, Lance Verdin and Lucas Verdin; daughter, Crystal Shannon Smith; brother, Irvin Verdin; and sister, Catherine Ann V. Verdin.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ochsner Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center and Journey Hospice.

Joseph was a Tug Boat Captain and Shrimper. He loved his dog, Killer, and he enjoyed dancing, swamp pop music, fishing, singing, and wrestling. He also loved his family, but his grandkids were his pride and joy.

