Joseph Russell Vestal was called to peace and rest on January 29, 2023. Russell was born December 19, 1954 in Newellton, Louisiana and was a resident of Houma for 50 years. He fought cancer for 5 years with courage, a bit of humor and continuous concern for others.

His oilfield career and his love of family, food, and sports created his world of lifelong friends and relationships. His competitive nature and his love of hunting, fishing, baseball, softball, soccer and crawfish boiling lead to teaching many lessons of love, patience, and devotion to 3 generations. He was an unbeatable husband, father, grandfather and friend to many and irreplaceable.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sue Daigle Vestal, his daughter Stacey Vestal Aguillard and her husband Joseph Aguillard and children James 8, Clay 8, and Cameron 5, and his daughter-in-law, Emily McGraw Vestal and children Hayes 17, Taylor 12, and William “Bill” 11. His siblings: John Wayne Vestal, Ronald (Susan) Vestal, Tommy (Lisa) Vestal, Lou Ann (Steve) Cosper, and Lisa Gail (Tom) Wimberly. His in-laws: Steve (Faye) Daigle, Kathy (Ronney) Picou, John (Cherie) Daigle, Judy (Mark) Fucich, Theresa LaRose, Alice (John) Watson, and David (Cyndi) Daigle. He had 38 loving and adoring nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Russell was preceded in death by his son Ryan Joseph Vestal and his parents Thelma and John Taylor Zachary Vestal, his sisters Latoya Vestal (James) Welch, Barbara Vestal (Jerry) Knapp, and Linda Vestal (Kirby) Black and sister-in-law Joy Dollar (John Wayne) Vestal.

Russell’s pallbearers are Joseph Aguillard, Brian Black, David Daigle, Stanley Head, Tyler Vestal, Hunter Whitehead, John Wayne Vestal, Ronald Vestal, and Tommy Vestal.

The family would like to thank family, friends, and extended sports families for their generosity and kind support throughout the years.

Services will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 beginning with 9:00am visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral followed by 11:00am mass with burial at St. Francis #2. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Francis de Sales School, Vandebilt Catholic High, or the sports team of Russell’s grandsons through Venmo @Rick-Anderson-11.