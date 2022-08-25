Joseph “Sonny” Eugene Navarre

February 12, 1929 – August 25, 2022

Joseph E. “Sonny” Navarre, Jr.;93, passed away on August 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Sonny was a native of Gueydan, LA, and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. A Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday at 10:00 am. Burial and graveside services will be held at Gueydan Cemetery in Gueydan, LA at 2:00 pm.

Sonny is survived by his son, Stephen S. Navarre and wife Robin; daughter, Zoe Bergeron and husband Anthony “Tony” Bergeron; stepchildren, Richard Davis, Jr. and wife Renee, Donna D. McCain and husband Pat; grandchildren, Justin Chaisson, Laura Navarre, Michael Navarre; great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Chaisson, Madeline Claire Chaisson, Lucy Catherine Chaisson, and Josie Chaisson, Aiden Navarre, and Easton Navarre.

Sonny is preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta Saporito Navarre, and second wife, Judy Davis Navarre; parents, Joseph and Grace Scanlan Navarre; and brother, Roland Navarre.

Sonny was a loving and compassionate man who loved his family dearly. He worked as a drilling foreman for Union Oil until his retirement in 1989 with 37 years of service. Sonny was very talented and enjoyed woodworking, carving ducks, birds, owls, and much more. He also would donate some of his beautiful sculptures to different charities especially Wounded Warriors Project. He also loved to golf and duck hunting. Sonny proudly served his Country in the U. S. Navy.

Sonny was an active member of the community and over the years, served on several committees.

Sonny will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.