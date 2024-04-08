Joseph Stephen Brendler, Jr., age 81, a native of Gary, Indiana and a resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.



Joseph earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Notre Dame. He worked at Chabert Medical Center in Computer Services until the time of his retirement.

He enjoyed talking about history, listening to books, spending time on his computer, and traveling whenever he had the opportunity. Joseph treasured spending time with his family and he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Joseph is survived by his sister, Ellen Brendler Kline (Richard); his brother, Michael D. Brendler; his daughter, Lisa Pellegrin (Dave); his grandchildren, Taylor Acosta (Ben), Faith Boudwin (Mike), Tiffany Babin (Matthew), Hannah Rockforte (Nicholas), Megan DeGeorge (Justin), and Landon Pellegrin; and numerous, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Joseph was preceded in passing by his wife, Jeanette Dooley Brendler; his parents, Joseph Stephen Brendler, Sr. and Marian Elizabeth Hanley Brendler; his brother, Thomas Brendler; and his sisters, Mary Anne Brendler and Therese Brendler.

The family will hold private services.