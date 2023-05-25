Joseph Ward, Jr., 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at St. Matthews Baptist Church 3966 Hwy 311 Houma,LA 70360. Burial will follow at Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his former wife, Victoria Spooner and son, Ron F. Ward, Sr., (Angela). Granddaughters: Brittany Johnson (Brandon); Janay Ward, Ashlynn Ward and grandson, Ron F. Ward, Jr. Great-grandchildren; Kaliah, Karleigh, Johan, Ron III, Jolie, Kynadee, Skylar and Dominic. Brother-in-law; Chester Wolfe and sisters-in-law; Vera and Barbara Ward and godchild; Timothy Ward.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Joseph Ward, Sr., and Sadie Adams Ward. Brothers; Roosevelt Ward, Sr., Lionell Ward, Earl Charles Ward and sisters, Eola Wolfe and Susie Ross.

