Joseph Watt Beason, born in New Orleans, a native of Donner, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, due to complication of pulmonary fibrosis.

A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel from 9:30AM until the Religious Service at 11:30AM. There is no burial following services.

He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Dover (John); brother, Stephen Beason (Tamra); nieces and nephews, Hope Scott (Terry), Dwayne Beason (Cristina), Donna Warciski (Glenn), Melissa Bascle (Matthew), Amie Gregoire (Lee), Angie Dover (Zach Danos), Andy Dover (Nicole), and Nicole Savoie (Corey); several great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Sherri Beason; and his life-long friend, Paul Martello.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Donna Jean Anderson Beason; parents, Bessie and John Kotch Beason; sister, Elaine Beason; brother, Wilfred “Will-do” Beason; nephew, John Melancon; and his beloved buddies, George, Willie, and Lucky.

Watt was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, He loved being in the boat catching red fish with his beloved wife, Donna. He loved to BBQ while spending time with his family and friends and relished telling stories with a cold beer in his hand. He never met a stranger and brought joy and laughter to everyone he met. Everyone knew the “Whopper”. Many who knew him were well versed in “Watt’s Words of Wisdom”.

He was with the Porche Motor Company for 20 years, first as a salesman and then as a body shop manager. After his departure from the auto industry, he began a second career as an insurance adjuster until retirement.

The family would like to thank Terrebonne General, Heritage Manor and St. Catherine’s Hospice for their care and compassion. Watt will be dearly missed by all those who had the honor to know and love him.

In loving Memory, “Maybe Just One More”!

