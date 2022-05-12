Josephine Trosclair Bergeron

December 19, 1935 – May 9, 2022

Josephine T. Bergeron, 86, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Rogers Cemetery in Bayou Blue.



She is survived by her sons, Michael J. Bergeron (Norma), Thomas S. Bergeron (Debbie), and Jesse P. Bergeron (Tammy); 17 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Gloria Gale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd S. Bergeron; son, Timothy J. Bergeron; daughter, Judy F. Anderson; parents, Joseph E. Trosclair, Sr. and Marie Pellegrin Trosclair; and siblings, Dolores Benoit, Remedia Matherne, Alice Hebert, Audrey Kiker, Willie Comeaux, Joseph Trosclair, Jr., Harry Trosclair, and Jerry Trosclair.

