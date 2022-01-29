Joshua Archer

June 1, 1989 – January 27, 2022

Joshua Reed Archer, age 32, Thursday January 27, 2022. He was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday February 2, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery.

Josh is survived by his mother, Maria Shaw Schexnayder; father, Brandon Reed Archer; step-father, Todd Schexnayder; step-mother, Monet Archer; son, Carson Archer; daughter, Olivia Gombash; brother, Tyler Archer; sister, Mia Archer; step-sisters, Sarah Schexnayder, Alex Murray; maternal grandparents, Guy and Mary Beth Vicari; Ronald and Lise Shaw; paternal grandparents, Bobby and Sandra Archer.

Josh was a kindhearted man who never encountered a stranger. He made everyone feel special and loved his family and friends deeply. Josh was fearless, humble, and always guaranteed to make you laugh and put a smile on your face.

