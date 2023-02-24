Joshua Michael Foret, 28, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 12:00 pm till 3:00 pm with Eulogies starting at 2:00 pm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Michelle Martindale; father, Ricky Foret, Sr. (Sally); mother, Bunny Lee Martin; siblings, LiL Ricky Foret, Christopher Collins, and Brandi Collins (Steven); grandmother, Gloria Comeaux (Huey); and niece, Pheobe Foret. He is also survived by his fur babies, Ralphie, Gunny, and Lucifer.

He was preceded in death by his niece, Scarlett Werts; maternal grandparents, Russell and Mary Cuvillier; paternal grandparents, Delvin and Agnes Foret; and parrain, Ollie “Coe” Corteaux.

Joshua will forever be remembered as a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and dear friend. He enjoyed camping, fishing, pokeno, and he especially loved playing video games. He also enjoyed growing pepper plants, making jerky, and went out of his way to help others in need. Joshua had a soft spot in his heart for all kinds of animals, whether it was a house cat or a snake. Joshua will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards any animal or veteran organization of choice in Joshua’s name.

