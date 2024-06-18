Joy Hotard Knight, our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, gained her wings on June 16, 2024, at the age of 79. Born on March 17, 1945, in Thibodaux, LA, Joy lived a life of doing for others and her compassion and dedication made a lasting impact on the community she served.

Joy is survived by her husband of 59 years Wilson Knight, her daughters, Mary Weller (Ted), and Melissa Knight. Affectionately known as “Maw” to her granddaughters Kassidy Weller and Kadee Weller. Joy also leaves behind her brother Richard Hotard, brother-in-law George Cox, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ozeme Hotard and mother, Winnie Heltz Hotard, her sister Mirian H. Cox, and her brother Ray Hotard.

Joy was a 1963 graduate of Thibodaux High School and went on to graduate from the College of Business in New Orleans, LA. She worked in the banking industry for 22 years before embarking on her professional career as a Wedding Consultant starting Knights Catering where she helped brides create their dream weddings. During her 33-year catering career, she fed thousands of people whether it was for a wedding, party, shower, funeral, or an organizational function. She selflessly donated food and her time to Christ the Redeemer Church, the Knights of Columbus, and other local organizations.

Joy will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of her loved ones, who are comforted knowing that she is now a guardian angel watching over us.

The family would like to thank Hope Healthcare & Hospice of Houma, LA, for their kind and compassionate care of Joy as well as family and friends for all their loving support.

As per her request no services are to be held.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.