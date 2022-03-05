March 4, 2022

Joyce Ann Theriot Arceneaux, 89, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Visitation will be from 8:30 am until 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 10:00 am with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA.

She is survived by her daughters, Gail Fox (Gale), Kay Levron (Ronnie); son-in-law, Kevin Naquin; grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Jonathan, Chad, Nicholas, Kayla, Gilbert, Emily and Stephen; great grandchildren, Emma, Vander, Julianna, Kasen, Eva and Hailyn and brother, Paul J. Theriot, Jr. (Nancy).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton “Bickey” Arceneaux; son, Carlton Paul Arceneaux; daughter, Joy Lynn Naquin and parents, Paul Justy Theriot, Sr. and Beatrice Bergeron Theriot.

Joyce enjoyed going to their camp on Grand Isle, where she spent countless summers fishing and crabbing with friends and family.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Hospital.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.