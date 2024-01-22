Joyce Benoit Stutzman, 95, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, January 19, 2024.

She is survived by her daughters, Jean Keplinger, Connie Benoit (Frank), and Gretchen Wood (Paul); sister, Gloria B. Tregre; 7 grandchildren, Clinton George Keplinger III “Kep”, Yancy Keplinger (Christine), Eric Keplinger, Jeremy Benoit (Misha), Alison Benoit, Steven Guidry “Scooby” (Brenna), and Lane Toups (Ashley); 16 great-grandchildren, Sonny Keplinger, Chinara Boudreaux, Cade Keplinger (Nikki), Cody Keplinger (Alicia), Taylor Keplinger, Makenna Keplinger (Sebastian), Colin Keplinger, Skyla Kilgen, Abigail Benoit, Josephine Benoit, Finn Seeber, Bella Paris, Ava Paris, Aubrey Toups, Avary Toups, Adalynn Hebert; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and godchildren, Peggy Maeder, Carl Tregre, and Sally Chauvin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oron Stutzman; daughter, Judith Stutzman; son-in-law, “C.G.” Keplinger; parents, Yancy Benoit and Josephine Carrere Benoit; brothers, Ivy Benoit Sr. (Lucille), Albert Benoit, Paul Benoit, Alvin Benoit (Lorecia), and Harold Benoit (Dolores); sister, Bessie Benoit; brother-in-law, Woodrow Tregre; 1 great-grandchild, “T.C.” Keplinger; and godchild, Christine Lyle LeBouef.

Those who knew Joyce, loved her. She had a special way of connecting with people.

Memorial services are pending.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs of Terrebonne General, Terrebonne Place, Haydel Memorial Hospice, and Samart Funeral Home of Houma for their care and compassion.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.