Joyce Bergeron Boquet, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Joyce was a resident and native of Houma.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday December 28, 2022 at St. Gregory Church in Houma, La from 10:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma, La.

Joyce is survived by her devoted and cherished husband of 68 years, Norris Boquet, Jr; her children, Debbie Bourg (David), Mary Carlos (Jimmy), Paula Boquet, Paul Boquet, and Susan Jarboe; grandchildren, Wendy, Kayla, Candice, Michelle, Hunter, Brent, Adam, Nicholas; and nine great grandchildren.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Adam Bergeron, Sr. and Dorita Babin Bergeron; sisters, Lois Lirette, Victoria Ledet, Betty Lou Ledet; brothers, Clarence and Henry Bergeron, Jr.

Joyce was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Joyce and Norris spent many years enjoying their camp “Home on the Bayou.” She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, and growing her flowers.

A special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice and the Center Well Home Health for their kind support.