Joyce Billiot, age 80, passed away on Sunday January 15, 2023. She was a long-time resident of Houma La.

Joyce is survived by her daughters; Lisa Landrus, Denise Mitchell and husband Bobby Mitchell and Cynthia Visser and husband Craig Visser, grandchildren; Travis Neal, Kristi Levron, Jamie Neal, Brittany Mitchell, and Joshua Visser; and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Boudloche Sr.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Joseph Billiot; parents, Eldridge and Clothilde Boudloche; great grandson, Justin Slagle; siblings, Julius, Kenneth, and Clifford Boudloche, Dorothy and Lois Lirette.

Joyce was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved gardening, running, but above all spending time with her family. She loved everyone and prayed for many. She lived for the Lord and now has eternal life in his everlasting arms.