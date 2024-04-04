Joyce Bourg Arceneaux

April 4, 2024
April 4, 2024

Joyce Bourg Arceneaux, 88, a native of Bourg, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2024.


She is survived by her son, Chris Vincent; daughters, Linda Rawlings and Judy Viteaux; sister, Betty Guidry; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonce J. Arceneaux; parents, Gurvenal Bourg and Pearl B. Marcel; son, John Burson; daughters, Patricia Cook and Jacky Cormack; brother, Omer Bourg; sister, Hilda Bourg; and grandson, Charles Jason Hendrix.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

