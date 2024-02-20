Joyce Bourg Benoit, a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Houma, La., who was born on November 9, 1931, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Joyce is survived by her six daughters, Jennifer “Jeannie” Shaw (Wayne), Merna Uccello (Paul), Rochelle Kilpatrick (Willie), Shanna Hebert (David), Dana Theriot (Burt), and Myra Benoit (Brad); her eleven grandchildren, Marie Uccello Davis (Jay), Christie Uccello Bennett (Mike), Gina Uccello Baklini (Sonny), Sandy Kilpatrick Lloyd (Jonathan), Billy Kilpatrick (Bridget), Leah Renee Hebert Billiot (Adam), Joshua Hebert, Bliss Theriot (Dean), Brock Theriot, Beau Moore (Katie), and Jordan Robinson (Michael); her nineteen great-grandchildren, Sam Davis, Max Davis, Matthew Bennett, Chase Bennett, Alex Baklini, Jonah Baklini, Noah Baklini, Jonathan “J.J.” Lloyd Jr., Elizabeth “Lizzie” Lloyd, Paityn Richards, Lexi Miller, Adam (Ashtin) Billiot III, Amelia Billiot, Arlo Billiot, Doss Hebert, Alice Hebert, Violet Hebert, Jade Hebert, Sophia Navarre, Colton Navarre, Saylor Allemond, Reed Allemond, Percy Robinson; her 2 great-great-grandchildren, Lorelei Miller and Wren Miller; and her sister-in-law, Judy Breaux.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Myron “Tom” Antoine Benoit; her parents, Albert Bourg and Agnes Picone Bourg; her sister, Mary Lou Bourg Boudreaux (Arthur “Pat” Boudreaux); and her brother, Carl J. Bourg.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Joyce at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel on Thursday, February 22, 2024, beginning at 10:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12:00p.m. Interment will follow in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.

Joyce had a passion for growing beautiful, vibrant flowers. With her green thumb guiding the way, she enjoyed riding with Tom to New Orleans to visit the many flower nurseries. For over 20 years, she served on the board of the Harry Bourg Corporation.

