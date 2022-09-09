February 25, 1930 – September 1, 2022

Joyce Breaux Bergeron, 92, a native and resident of Bayou Black, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, in Bayou Black starting at 10:00 am. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am.

She is survived by her children, Monica Thibodeaux (Robert, Sr.) of Bayou Black, Vivian Testerman of Houma, Peter “Pete” Bergeron (Kathy) of Houston, TX, Paul Bergeron of Sevierville, TN and Alvin “Tom” Bergeron III of Bayou Black; daughter-in-law, Iris Bergeron; grandchildren, Cassie Pitre (Kris, Sr.), Michael Bergeron Jr. (Cathy), Stephanie Bergeron, Steven Bergeron (Bonnie), Joycelyn “Joy” Bergeron (Troy), Bob Thibodeaux, Hollie Tuttle (Justin), Brandy Billiot, Megan Hutson (Chance), Ashlee Bergeron, Dustin “Dusty” Bergeron, and Matt Thibodeaux; great-grandchildren, Faith LeCompte (Gage), Allie Thibodeaux, Kris “Bubba” Pitre, Jr., Anthony Tuttle, Trisha Thibodeaux, Brooke E. Bergeron, Brooke M. Bergeron, Alexis Bergeron, Nathanial Tuttle, Nolan Mays, Carson Olds, Brixx Billiot, Nola Billiot, and Ava Hutson; great-great-grandchildren, Isaac and Aubrey LeCompte, and Axton Benoit; sister, Lucille B. Sedor; sisters-in-law, Janet “Jan” Pellegrin, Mary Jane Naquin, and Janet Bergeron; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Joseph Bergeron, Jr.; son, Michael “Mike” Bergeron, Sr.; grandchildren, Stacey and Tracey Thibodeaux, and Paul Anthony Bergeron II; parents, Julian and Irene Bonvillain Breaux; sisters, Sophie Manning, Vella Pellegrin, and Judith “Doo” Henry, brothers-in-law, Max Manning, Herbert “Joe” Pellegrin, Harris Henry, and John Sedor; son-in-law, Lewis Testerman; and her beloved dogs, Missy Mae, Sassy, and Puppy Dog.

Joyce will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, nanny, aunt, and best friend. She worked at St. Anthony Catholic Church for many years. She had a signature smile that would light up any room and would always brighten your day.

Special thanks to ALL of her family members that played a part in taking care of her during her final journey. The family would also like to thank Dr. Dickie Haydel for many great years of care and the amazing nurses, especially Debra Gorr, and the staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice for helping us through this very difficult time.