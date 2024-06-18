Joyce Dupre LeBoeuf, 88, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, LA, joined her Son and Husband in the presence of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 13, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by many loving family members, neighbors and friends that provided love, care and friendship to her and Floyd over the years.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Floyd Joseph LeBoeuf; Son, Corey Patrick LeBoeuf; Father, Sidney Joseph Dupre; and Mother, Viola Lapeyrouse Dupre.

Joyce was a person who touched the hearts and minds of people in different ways. Once it was said that one should walk in her shoes to understand Joyce. Most walks would find a thankful, generous and caring person but sometimes the walk may reflect the sorrow from the losses endured during her life. It is only after one walks in the shoes of others that they truly understand that person.

Joyce was a beautician by trade and enjoyed the company of her many clients. Her love for her husband, Floyd, was never-ending, and she cherished each day of their 66 year marriage.

She was a strong-faith person who accepted Jesus Christ as her savior. Towards the end of her residency at The Oaks of Houma, she often prayed with another resident and during masses. The caring staff at The Oaks provided comfort and care for her during her recent struggles. For this, the family is thankful especially to all of her nurses, aides, therapists, administrators, other support staff as well as strangers kind enough to say hello. The family also is thankful for the services of Dr. Fadi Abou-Issa and his staff as well as the many first responders in the early morning of June 13, 2024.