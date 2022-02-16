January 07, 1956 – February 11, 2022

Joyce Eva Lirette Duplantis, age 66, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 11, 2022. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Dulac, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday February 17, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery.

Joyce is survived by her son, Bruce “Boo” Duplantis, Jr.; daughters, Dawn Barnhill and husband, Jamey, and Cassie Killmer and husband, Jerry Jr.; grandchildren, Slayde and Luryn Trosclair, and Curran Williamson; and 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Duplantis Sr.; Parents, Aubrey and Elizabeth Lirette Rogers; and her loving grandmother, Eva Lirette Dugas.

Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a caregiver for 30 years. She was one of the founders of Bayou Boulette Carnival Club of Dulac, a member of the Ladies Auxilliary of Holy Family Catholic Church of Dulac, and a member of the VFW. She enjoyed playing Pokeno with her friends and spending time with family and friends. She will always be remembered and loved.

Special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Duplantis family.