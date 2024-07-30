Joyce Foret Weeks, 77, passed on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 4:16 PM. Born July 17, 1947 she was a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at House of Prayer and will continue on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at House of Prayer. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Raymond “Ray” Pesson, Jr. (Anna); grandchildren, Raymond “Ray” Pesson, III (Elisabeth), Jasmine Pesson; great grandchild, Raymond “Ray” Pesson, IV; sister, Bennie Guillory.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Weeks, Jr.; parents, Roosevelt and Delma Foret; siblings, Delta Ratcliff, and Louis Foret.