Joyce Foret Weeks

Patricia Richards Lockwood
July 30, 2024
Francis Anthony Benoit
July 30, 2024
Patricia Richards Lockwood
July 30, 2024
Francis Anthony Benoit
July 30, 2024

Joyce Foret Weeks, 77, passed on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 4:16 PM. Born July 17, 1947 she was a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at House of Prayer and will continue on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at House of Prayer. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.


She is survived by her son, Raymond “Ray” Pesson, Jr. (Anna); grandchildren, Raymond “Ray” Pesson, III (Elisabeth), Jasmine Pesson; great grandchild, Raymond “Ray” Pesson, IV; sister, Bennie Guillory.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Weeks, Jr.; parents, Roosevelt and Delma Foret; siblings, Delta Ratcliff, and Louis Foret.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

July 30, 2024

Irene F. Dupont

Read more