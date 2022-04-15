February 29, 1928 – April 11, 2022

Joyce L. Samanie, 94, born February 29, 1928 a native and resident of Schriever, Louisiana passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022.

She is survived by her son, Dean P. Samanie; three daughters, Judy Lirette, Pamela (Bobby) Webre, and Sherry Samanie; eight grandchildren, Darren (Angie) Samanie, Conrad (Tina) Samanie, Bryan (Linsi) Samanie, Danielle Samanie, Christie Richard (fiance James Relan), Amy (Denise) Toups, Jonathan Samanie, and Joshua Samanie; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert P. (Gwen) LeBlanc.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Leon Samanie Sr.; sons, Bruce L. (Catherine Landry) Samanie Jr., and Daniel J. Samanie; grandchildren, Lynn Oliver Samanie and Leon Paul Lirette; parents, Conrad M. LeBlanc Sr. and Marguerite Naquin LeBlanc; brothers, Conrad (Larue Smith) LeBlanc Jr., and Patrick LeBlanc Sr. (Grace LeBlanc Reed); and sister, Florence (Robert E. Thibodaux Jr.) Thibodaux.

Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a parishioner of St. Bridget Catholic Church. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Schriever, Louisiana from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Schriever, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.