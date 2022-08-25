May 06, 1927 – August 23, 2022

The family of Juanita Acosta announces her passing on August 23, 2022, at home with her family.

The family will hold a private memorial in her honor.

Juanita is survived by her two daughters, Evelyn Acosta and Aida; grandchildren, Melissa and Elias.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ruben; children, Alcides and Albert; parents, Saturnino and Escolastica.

Juanita enjoyed crocheting and could always be found with a word search book. She will be dearly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.