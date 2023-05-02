Juanita Delaune

Juanita M. Delaune, age 81, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Houma. Please check back for service times and dates.

Juanita is survived by her husband Vennie Delaune; grandson, Jacob Delaune; brother, Johnny E. Marsh; sister, Juanada Martha Marsh Teas.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Elvis L. Marsh and Marie Juneau Marsh; sons, David Earl Delaune and Vennie “Butch” Delaune, Jr.; brother, Bobby L. Marsh.

Juanita was president of Bayou Blue Jaynes, and Cub Scout Leader for several years. She loved fishing, ceramics and tending to her cats. Juanita loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

