October 21, 1986 – June 1, 2022

Juanita Renee Selvey (Banks) was born October 21, 1986 and passed away on June 1, 2022.

Juanita’s greatest joy, and biggest source of pride was, and will always be, her 2 babies, Izzy and Gio.

She attended Copperas Cove High School in Central Texas, but became a true lover of Cajun Country when she transplanted to Louisiana. Juanita was a lover of all things Slytherin and Harry Potter, and could always be found with a Pepsi in her hand.

She is survived by her children, Isabella Lillith and Giovanni Isaiah (Torrey Banks), and family members, Edmir Martinez, Anita Selvey, William Selvey III, Kimberly (Albert) Navarro, many cousins and extended family, and a ton of friends who loved her as family.

She is preceded in death by William Selvey Sr., William Selvey Jr., Austin Barrett, Juana Avalos Selvey, Renate Barrett, Ray Barrett, Terri Pavlicek & Nanette Pollet.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm until the Celebration of Life at 6:00 pm.