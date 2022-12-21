Jude Paul DeHart, 6 months, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

A wake will be held in his honor on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Dauphine Chapel from 5PM until 8PM. Visitation will resume at Living Word Church from 9AM until Ministry services at 11AM. Burial will follow in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.

Jude is survived by his mother, Ashley DeHart; siblings, Myles Holmes, Kingston Holmes, and Kinzlee DeHart; grandmother, Debra Farrell (Gene); Aunt, Torrell Hebert (Heath); cousins, Brooke and Bryce Hebert; and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Magnus “Buck” DeHart, Jr.; and uncles, Robert Charles DeHart and Brandon Paul DeHart.

Jude was such a miracle baby. He fought and defied all the odds for so long. He touched so many lives in his short time here. The CHNOLA staff had him and myself so incredibly spoiled and we couldn’t have done this without you guys. Although he will be terribly missed he is now in heaven wrapped in the arms of Jesus and his grandfather. I love you sweet boy and miss you so much. This isn’t goodbye but it’s a see you later.

“But now I will heal and mend them. I will make them whole and bless them with an abundance of peace and security” Jeremiah 33:6.

The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the NICU nurses and doctors at Children’s Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The National Kidney Foundation @ kidneywalk.org.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jude P. DeHart.