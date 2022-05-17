Judith Kenney

August 17, 1936 – May 16, 2022

Judith Fields Kenney, age 85, passed away Monday May 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving daughter. She was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:30 until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Judith is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Kenney-Gomez; brother, Earl Fields, Jr. and wife Ginny; sister-in-law, Darlene Morris Fields; niece and godchild, Michelle Fields Pierce and husband Mike; nephews, Keith Fields, Daniel Fields and wife Jessica; niece, Sarah Fields Hamilton and husband Neil.

Judith is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Thomas Kenney, Jr.; parents, Earl Fields, Sr. and Mabel Toups Fields Bazet; son-in-law, Glen Gomez; brother, Chester Laurent Fields.

Judith had a deep love for animals, a loyal advocate for their humane treatment. She was a wildlife rehabilitator, specializing in squirrels and opossums. Judith was also an avid theater supporter.

Special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice, Debra Gorr, Patti Voss, faithful caregivers, Jane Kennedy and Belinda Edwards.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Le Petit de Theatre de Terrebonne, Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum and the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.