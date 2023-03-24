Judith Leger, 78, a native of Crowley and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on March 22, 2023.

A visitation will be held in her honor on, Saturday March 25,2023 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, from 9am until 10:45am followed by a religious mass starting at 11am. The burial will follow at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by her daughter, Lauri Leger and son, Brian Leger, sisters, Donna Deitz, Janet Domangue, brother, John Trahan, sister-in-law, Juanita Richard, grandchildren, Jessie Lyn Brunet and, Kyle Joseph Brunet, along with one great grandson, Bryden Pinell.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Willard Leger, parents, Louis and Florence Trahan, sister, Brenda Pousson (George), brother Leo John Trahan, sister-in-laws, Shirley Leger Applewhite (Jerry), and Wanda Myers (Kenneth).

Judith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother “JuJu”, and friend. She enjoyed spending her time with family making memories, playing bingo and going to the casinos. Judith loved serving the lord as a devoted parishioner at St.Brenadette Catholic Church. She was member of the Red Hat Society, and the YaYa’s sisterhood, that she loved being apart of and making memories. Judith “Judy” will be missed by all who loved and knew her. May she rest in peace.

