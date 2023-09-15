Judith Rae Wright, 82, born on December 18, 1940, a native of Clinchco, VA and a resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until her Celebration of Life at 11:00 am.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas J. Webb III of Bourg, LA and Raymond E. Webb (fiancé Angie) of Houma, LA; daughters, Rebecca W. Aucoin (husband Blake) of Houma, LA and Rachel W. Belanger (husband Lance) of Houma, LA; grandchildren, Thomas J. Webb IV (wife Yolanda), Tracy C. Webb, Sarah M. Williams (husband Shane), Jesse R. McGraw (wife QiQi), Cody R. Webb (wife Kaitlyn), Zachary Eumont, Gene P. Callahan (wife Michelle), Derek W. Callahan (fiancé Amber), Kinslee R. Belanger (fiancé Kendell), and Stacy B. Dupre (husband Alvin); great-grandchildren, Bailee, Hailee, Bryce, Jordan, Ashli, Alexa, Madison, Blake, Finley, Drayden, Kira, Zayden, Rayden, Jayden, and Kynleigh; great-great-grandchild, Willow; sister, Kathryn W. Barrow (husband Rick) of Townsend, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Webb, Jr.; parents, Raymond H. Wright and Garnett Austin Wright; and sister, Marsha Connolly.

Judy was a loving mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was a free-spirited, happy individual that had the unique ability to brighten up a room every time she entered one. She loved traveling and she has visited every state in the continental US and most of the providences of Canada. She shared many stories of her travels with her family and friends. Judy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her family has comfort in knowing that she is now at peace.

The family would like to thank the staff at Terrebonne General and Hope Hospice for their care and compassion.

