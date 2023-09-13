Judith Smith Fanguy, 80, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:45am. Judith was a native and long time resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will begin on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home for 11:00am with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Judy is survived by her children, Trudy Fanguy Thompson and husband Kevin Thompson, Sonia Fanguy Clarke and husband Dr. Rob Clarke; brother, Rusty Smith and wife Paula Smith; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Foret and Blake Foret.

Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband Bobby Fanguy; and parents, Harvey Smith Sr. and Mazie Gaudet Smith.

Judith dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She adored her grandchildren tremendously. She enjoyed her casino trips with her friends and traveling the world with her husband.

Judy was loved and will be truly missed by all the lives she touched throughout her lifetime with her kindness and generosity.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice and The Suites at Sugar Mill Point of Houma, La Staff for going above and beyond with their care-giving to Judy and the family in their time of need.

The family would like to ask in lieu of condolences, to please dedicate a mass or prayer in her name if you would alike.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Judith “Judy” Fanguy.