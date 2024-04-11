Judith Voss Templeton, age 86, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Judith is survived by her sons, Mark Templeton, James “Jim” Templeton (Rebecca), and Chad Templeton (Danelle); her daughter, Mary Silva; her grandchildren, Garrett Templeton, Ava Templeton, Jonas Templeton, Mya Silva, and Liam Silva; her step-grandchildren, Avery Theriot (Christin Dennis), Jacob Theriot (Tiffany), and Alec Dufriend; her step-great-grandchild, Lillian Theriot; her brothers, Hansel Voss and Vaughn Voss (Claudette).

Judith was preceded in passing by her husband, Robert Templeton; her parents, Frank Voss and Ruth Belanger Voss.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Judith on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, beginning at 6:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Holy Rosary Church at 9:00a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00a.m. Burial will immediately follow the Funeral Service in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Judith was a kindergarten teacher at East Houma Elementary School for 25 years. After she retired, she continued substituting at various schools in the parish. Judith was also a member of the Ladies Altar Society, Choir, and Pastoral Council at Holy Rosary Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and giving friend. She loved animals dearly and meeting with her friends monthly for lunch at TARC Country Store. Judith will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to extend their gratefulness to all the staff at VitalCaring and Jessica Bryant, her personal sitter.

Chauvin Funeral Home is Honored to serve the family of Judith Templeton.