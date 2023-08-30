Judson “Jud” John Poole, 60, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 5:15pm surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Jud was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation will continue on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will begin on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 11:00am at Chauvin Funeral Home with burial to follow in St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery in Bayou Blue.

Jud is survived by his loving family; his wife of twenty-four years, Christy Eskind Poole; children, Justine and husband Keith Giroir, Brittany and husband Lance Naquin, Charley Renee’ Poole; grandchildren, Jaitlynn, Kaleb, and Karter Giroir, Lance “L.J.” Bransen, Landen, Bryden, Zaine, and Zailee Naquin, Emerson Ann Poole, Bronson and Kane Hebert, Jolie Magola, Aerianna Frazier, Zander Gaspard; brother, Gary Poole; sisters, Gwen and husband “Spike” Boudreaux, Dawn and husband Darren Dupre, Donna and husband Theryn Dupre; in-laws, Deborah Eskind, Jamie “Crow” and wife Kim Eskind, Joe and Monica Eskind, Brenda Poole and Mary Poole; and dear friends, Gloria “Nee Nee” Boudoin and Carolyn LeCompte; his beloved pet companions, dog Remi and duck Peak. Jud is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Jud is preceded in passing by his parents, H.K. “Red” Poole and Joy Porche Poole; daughter, Jessica Rose Poole; brother, Felix “Pete” Poole; and sister, Jenny Marcel, and his “brother”, Timothy “Big Poe” Porche; and father-in-law, Charles “Charlie” Eskind.

Jud was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. His best times were spent in a boat or a deer stand with his grandchildren. He was the hardest worker and took pride in taking care of his family and everyone around him. He enjoyed boiling seafood for his family. He was a quiet man with an infectious smile that would light up a room.

The family would like to thank the oncology team and favorite doctor, Dr. Nakia Brooks at Ocshner Main in Jefferson, LA., and to all the staff who assisted Jud and family at Haydel Memorial Hospice.

Jud will be dearly missed by his many family and friends; never forgotten and always and forever loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Judson Poole.