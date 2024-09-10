With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Judy Ann Rivera Menendez, 62, on September 7, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Friday, September 13, 2024, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow at the church cemetery.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Juan Carlos Menendez; children, Angel Goens (Jason) and Ivy Francis, Jr. (Tina Cavell); grandchildren, Levi Goens, Lilly Francis, and Ryder Francis; close cousins, Carol and Wallace Hebert; and close friend, Kathy Gonzalez.

She was preceded in passing by her daughter, Monique Francis; mother, Jeannie Pellegrin; brother, Roger Boudloche; and sister, Lisa Eschete.

Her kindness knew no bounds, and her gentle spirit touched the lives of all who knew her. As a lover of flowers and hummingbirds, Judy found solace in the beauty of nature and the simple joys of life. She had a passion for reading and cherished the moments spent on vacation in Tennessee, where she found peace and tranquility. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and selflessness that will be forever cherished by her family and friends.

In honoring Judy’s memory, let us take a moment to reflect on the impact she had on our lives and the love she shared with all. May her spirit live on in our hearts forever.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Judy Ann Rivera Menendez.