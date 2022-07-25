December 10, 1942 – July 21, 2022

Judy Bonvillain Champagne, 79, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 5:08am. Judy was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 4:00pm until service time. A Memorial Service will begin following visitation at 5:00pm. Service will conclude after Liturgy of the Word. Burial will take place at a later date.

Judy she survived by her loving family; her children: Kim Marie Champagne and Kristi Lynn Champagne Blanchard.

Siblings: David Bonvillain, Cathy Bonvillain Dupont, Rhonda Bonvillain Darsey, and Randy Bonvillain.

Grand children: Patrick Blanchard and Shelby Blanchard

Judy is preceded in passing by her husband Eugene Champagne; parents: Una and Wilbert Bonvillain; sister Susan Smith.

Judy loved doing anything she could to help her grandkids, they were her life. She loved coming to the daycare every day, she loved each kid like they were her own grandchildren. She loved her wine, Facebook, yard work, Judge Judy and Hallmark Channel. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She is finally where she wanted to be, with her Husband Gene.

Thanks to everyone who has shared their hearts with use in this healing time.