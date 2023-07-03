Judy Domangue Folse, 63, a native of Chauvin and resident of Berwick, passed away on June 29, 2023.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 5pm to 9pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The visitation will resume on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the funeral service to begin at 11am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Folse; her children, Nicholas Parria Sr. and wife Karen Parria, Mindy Coronado and husband Jorge Coronado Cool; grandchildren, Axel Coronado Zuniga, Nicholas Parria Jr., Kyleigh Parria, Aurora Coronado Zuniga, Gabriel Coronado, and Sebastian Coronado; her dog, Sadie who is Nicholas’s sister but not Mindy’s; her sister, Jessica and husband Cleveland; mother in law, Josie Folse; and many nieces and nephews, as well as Godchildren.

She will be joined in heaven with her parents, Jerry Domangue Sr., and Florence Domangue; siblings, Jerry Domangue II, Vanesso Pellegrin, Tina Marie Domangue; and her baby, Baby Parria.

Judy domangue folse was a carefree and fun loving woman who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She loved her family, and was always there no matter what. She had a great sense of humor and always gave the best advise. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband Michael folse, her children Nicholas parria sr, and wife Karen parria, mindy coronado and husband Jorge Coronado Cool, grandchildren axel coronado zuniga, Nicholas parria Jr, kyleigh parria, aurora coronado zuniga, Gabriel coronado, and sebastian coronado, her dog Sadie who is Nicholas sister but not mindys, her sister Jessica and husband Cleveland, mother in law Josie folse and many neices and nephew as well as god children. joined in heaven with her parents jerry domangue the 1st, and Florence domangue, siblings jerry domangue the 2nd and vanessa Pellegrin, tina marie domangue, and her baby, baby parria and Hunter comeaux, who was her donor. His donation extended our precious time with her.